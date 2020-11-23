Cowen slashes price target on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] – find out why.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] loss -5.07% or -0.34 points to close at $6.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1281982 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Envestnet Cares Partners with Project HOME to Help Fight Poverty & Homelessness.

It opened the trading session at $6.62, the shares rose to $6.6601 and dropped to $6.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OII points out that the company has recorded 8.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -216.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, OII reached to a volume of 1281982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 50.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for OII stock

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.29. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 56.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

There are presently around $535 million, or 86.30% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,172,237, which is approximately -3.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,116,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.81 million in OII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.94 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -16.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,138,034 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 11,416,172 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 63,454,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,008,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,437 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,523 shares during the same period.