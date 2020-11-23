Citigroup lifts Coty Inc. [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price plunged by -3.20 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announced that the strategic sale of its Professional and Retail Hair business – including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands (together, “Wella”) – to KKR is anticipated to complete by November 30, 2020. The Company and KKR have entered into amended and restated transaction agreements which remain substantially the same as the original agreements, with the primary adjustment being the removal of certain completion conditions and the sale and transfer of certain entities to Wella post-completion.

The sale will see KKR own 60% of the standalone Wella entity, while Coty retains the remaining 40%. Upon closing, Coty will receive $2.5bn of proceeds, net of tax and expenses. The net proceeds coupled with Coty’s retained 40% stake in Wella, initially valued at $1.3bn, will considerably strengthen Coty’s capital structure. Coty expects to utilize approximately $2bn of the net proceeds to pay down its Term Loans A and B on a pro rata basis, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 21857829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.54M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $6.35 and dropped to a low of $5.7286 until finishing in the latest session at $6.05.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.37. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.10 to $3.25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.30. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 80.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.73 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,076 million, or 24.20% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,345,904, which is approximately 39.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,898,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.74 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $86.32 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -4.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 32,177,481 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 71,109,690 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 74,484,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,771,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,010,450 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 11,704,858 shares during the same period.