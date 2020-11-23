BTIG Research slashes price target on Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] – find out why.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 10.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.72. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Lilly and Precision BioSciences Announce Genome Editing Research Collaboration and License Agreement.

Research collaboration using ARCUS genome editing technology will initially include three gene targets, with right to select three additional gene targets; lead program focused on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Precision will receive $100 million cash upfront and an equity investment by Lilly of $35 million; Precision also eligible to receive potential milestones up to $420 million per product, as well as tiered royalties on sales of licensed products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2510751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at 7.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.21%.

The market cap for DTIL stock reached $508.02 million, with 52.35 million shares outstanding and 44.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 641.32K shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 2510751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has DTIL stock performed recently?

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, DTIL shares gained by 56.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.87 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTIL.

Insider trade positions for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

There are presently around $273 million, or 57.40% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,753,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.24 million in DTIL stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $25.98 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 7.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 4,254,458 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,126,208 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 17,094,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,474,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,705 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,162 shares during the same period.