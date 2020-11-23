Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] stock Initiated by Johnson Rice analyst, price target now $6

Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] gained 11.19% or 0.47 points to close at $4.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2025700 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Broadwind, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70289.

It opened the trading session at $4.39, the shares rose to $4.92 and dropped to $4.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BWEN points out that the company has recorded 114.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -316.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 235.26K shares, BWEN reached to a volume of 2025700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWEN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Broadwind Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadwind Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for BWEN stock

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.08. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Broadwind Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadwind Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Inc. go to 24.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]

There are presently around $33 million, or 45.10% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,603,616, which is approximately -2.029% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 871,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in BWEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.7 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 1,017,974 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 493,727 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,498,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,010,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,293 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 342,789 shares during the same period.