BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] is 0.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] gained 6.89% on the last trading session, reaching $21.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Bellring Brands Inc – Ordinary Shares – Class A to Host Earnings Call.

Bellring Brands Inc – Ordinary Shares – Class A (NYSE:BRBR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71268.

BellRing Brands Inc. represents 39.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $789.45 million with the latest information. BRBR stock price has been found in the range of $20.00 to $21.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 306.77K shares, BRBR reached a trading volume of 1070031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRBR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BRBR stock

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.36, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.79 and a Gross Margin at +31.95. BellRing Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BellRing Brands Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

There are presently around $855 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 5,165,991, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,601,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.07 million in BRBR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $73.03 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly 190.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BellRing Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 6,917,938 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,804,051 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,247,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,969,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,011,035 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,844 shares during the same period.