Beam Global [BEEM] is 442.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Beam Global [NASDAQ: BEEM] gained 16.81% on the last trading session, reaching $25.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Beam Global Awarded GSA MAS Contract to Provide EV ARC™ Solar EV Charging Infrastructure Products to Federal Government.

Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced the award of their General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract. Federal agencies can now purchase EV ARC™ solar EV Charging infrastructure products on the GSA Advantage!® site. Due to the recent rebrand from Envision Solar to Beam Global, products are listed under Envision Solar while the name change is processed.

GSA MAS Contracts, frequently referred to as GSA Schedules, are pre-competed, Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) compliant contracts that serve to streamline the government procurement process. The award of Beam Global’s (formerly Envision Solar) GSA MAS Contract is the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA, and serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction.

Beam Global represents 6.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.05 million with the latest information. BEEM stock price has been found in the range of $21.80 to $27.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 307.52K shares, BEEM reached a trading volume of 1559391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEEM shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Global is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Beam Global [BEEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.08. With this latest performance, BEEM shares gained by 60.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 437.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Beam Global [BEEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.93, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Beam Global [BEEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Global [BEEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.00 and a Gross Margin at -3.01. Beam Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.96.

Return on Total Capital for BEEM is now -92.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Global [BEEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.84. Additionally, BEEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Global [BEEM] managed to generate an average of -$112,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Beam Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Beam Global [BEEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Global posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEEM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beam Global [BEEM]

There are presently around $45 million, or 25.10% of BEEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEEM stocks are: AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 427,063, which is approximately 45.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 216,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.48 million in BEEM stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $5.37 million in BEEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Global [NASDAQ:BEEM] by around 887,721 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 29,889 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 844,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,762,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEEM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,734 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002 shares during the same period.