Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Revenue clocked in at $2.50 million, up 956.52% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 125.30%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Arcimoto Announces $15 Million Common Stock Only Registered Direct Offering Priced Above-the-Market.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, announced the entry into agreements with an institutional investor relating to the sale of 1,132,075 shares of its common stock, priced above-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $13.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $15 million before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, FUV stock rose by 656.00%. The one-year Arcimoto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -106.18. The average equity rating for FUV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $509.62 million, with 31.68 million shares outstanding and 23.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, FUV stock reached a trading volume of 27155119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on FUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

FUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 125.30. With this latest performance, FUV shares gained by 178.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 642.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 656.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.68 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcimoto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1463.30 and a Gross Margin at -266.64. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -107.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -195.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.18. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$161,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

FUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 10.50% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 801,210, which is approximately 16.229% of the company’s market cap and around 24.60% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 595,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.37 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly 515.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 1,928,661 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 95,333 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,319,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,343,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,180 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 95,333 shares during the same period.

