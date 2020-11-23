ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 20.91% YTD: What’s Next?

ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] gained 6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $35.85 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that ADC Therapeutics Announces FDA Accepts Biologics License Application and Grants Priority Review for Loncastuximab Tesirine for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.

Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of May 21, 2021.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and granted priority review status. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target date of May 21, 2021.

ADC Therapeutics SA represents 72.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. ADCT stock price has been found in the range of $33.66 to $36.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.40K shares, ADCT reached a trading volume of 1021008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADCT shares is $49.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ADC Therapeutics SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on ADCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADC Therapeutics SA is set at 1.95

Trading performance analysis for ADCT stock

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, ADCT shares gained by 29.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.09, while it was recorded at 34.28 for the last single week of trading.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5102.52. ADC Therapeutics SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4977.95.

Return on Total Capital for ADCT is now -98.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.53. Additionally, ADCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] managed to generate an average of -$917,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ADC Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC Therapeutics SA go to -14.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]

There are presently around $1,010 million, or 37.00% of ADCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,671,585, which is approximately 46.286% of the company’s market cap and around 48.05% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,353,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.76 million in ADCT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $74.87 million in ADCT stock with ownership of nearly 82.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADC Therapeutics SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE:ADCT] by around 7,093,587 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 475,682 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,596,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,165,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADCT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,323,749 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 208,328 shares during the same period.