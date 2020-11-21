why Hologic Inc. [HOLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.36

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Hologic Announces CE Mark of the Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System for Cervical Cancer Screening.

Powerful artificial intelligence combined with digital imaging designed to transform screening.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that its new Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System is now CE marked in Europe. Genius Digital Diagnostics is the first digital cytology platform to combine a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm with advanced digital imaging to help cytotechnologists and pathologists identify pre-cancerous lesions and cancer cells in women.

A sum of 2015447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. Hologic Inc. shares reached a high of $70.51 and dropped to a low of $69.66 until finishing in the latest session at $70.01.

The one-year HOLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.93. The average equity rating for HOLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $86.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HOLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.62, while it was recorded at 70.57 for the last single week of trading, and 56.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hologic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.47 and a Gross Margin at +58.62. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 20.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.33. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HOLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 17.40%.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,948 million, or 97.80% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,301,265, which is approximately -3.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,941,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.41 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 136.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 26,019,616 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 29,849,462 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 186,206,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,075,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,840,888 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,476,324 shares during the same period.