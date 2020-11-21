Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.50%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that 2021 Travel Trends Report: Expedia predicts how travel will look in the new year for Canadians.

In addition, the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) sheds light on how to save when you fly next.

Today, Expedia® released its 2021 Travel Trends Report, sharing predictions and hacks for travellers for the year ahead. By analyzing Expedia.ca data and insights from the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), the report aims to arm travellers with the information and inspiration they need to make smart travel decisions coming out of an unprecedented year.

Over the last 12 months, EXPE stock rose by 31.44%. The one-year Expedia Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.29. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.69 billion, with 141.31 million shares outstanding and 118.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, EXPE stock reached a trading volume of 2043412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $110.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $116, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.50.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 33.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.95, while it was recorded at 123.30 for the last single week of trading, and 86.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EXPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,020 million, or 98.50% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,444,044, which is approximately -2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 10,237,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.15 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 56.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 25,060,787 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 20,836,321 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 91,408,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,305,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,842,015 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,078,584 shares during the same period.