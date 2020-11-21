Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is 39.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] traded at a low on 11/19/20, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $453.10. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Thermo Fisher Scientific and Innoforce Partner to Establish Biologics and Steriles Drug Manufacturing Facility in China.

Joint venture expands global pharma services capacity for drug development and manufacturing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Innoforce, a bioinnovation-enabling company, today announced they have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new pharma services facility in Hangzhou, China, for integrated biologics and steriles drug development and manufacturing. The new facility is expected to be completed in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2086371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for TMO stock reached $178.83 billion, with 396.00 million shares outstanding and 395.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 2086371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $500.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $485, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 15.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TMO stock performed recently?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, TMO shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 460.97, while it was recorded at 471.17 for the last single week of trading, and 379.45 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.31. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $49,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 3.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 15.53%.

Insider trade positions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

There are presently around $159,109 million, or 91.80% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,233,795, which is approximately -0.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,879,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.09 billion in TMO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.38 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 801 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 11,900,857 shares. Additionally, 835 investors decreased positions by around 12,404,048 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 326,851,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,156,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,982,107 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 878,320 shares during the same period.