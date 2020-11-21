The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Stock trading around $100.37 per share: What’s Next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $100.81 during the day while it closed the day at $100.37. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Allstate Supports Diversity on Wall Street.

Minority-, women- and veteran-owned firms solely manage $1.2 billion bond offering.

Today, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) priced $1.2 billion of 5-year and 10-year senior notes through a syndicate exclusively comprised of minority-, women- and veteran-owned business enterprises (MWVBEs). This is the first time a corporate bond offering of this size has been managed exclusively by MWVBEs.

The Allstate Corporation stock has also gained 5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALL stock has inclined by 6.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.85% and lost -10.74% year-on date.

The market cap for ALL stock reached $29.92 billion, with 311.20 million shares outstanding and 302.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 2138768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $118.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $107 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $101, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85.

ALL stock trade performance evaluation

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.87, while it was recorded at 98.92 for the last single week of trading, and 96.64 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.84.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.76. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $104,580 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 3.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 6.23%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,913 million, or 80.50% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,438,019, which is approximately 3.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,008,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -1.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 15,560,990 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 20,880,414 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 201,811,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,252,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,334,695 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,496 shares during the same period.