Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Stock trading around $45.01 per share: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] gained 1.49% or 0.66 points to close at $45.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2034876 shares. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its 2020 third quarter results, with a net loss of $587 million ($1.03 diluted loss per share), which includes a non-cash impairment of $823 million, primarily related to our Phosphate operations. Third-quarter adjusted net earnings were $0.23 per share (adjusted EBITDA was $670 million), excluding the impairment. Adjusted net earnings includes a net tax benefit of $48 million ($0.08 per diluted share) related primarily to recoveries of prior year taxes due to US legislative changes. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated), together with the related guidance and potash cash cost of product manufactured are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.

It opened the trading session at $44.04, the shares rose to $45.02 and dropped to $43.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded 36.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 2034876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.67, while it was recorded at 43.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.68 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +23.82. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.95.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.55. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $59,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $16,186 million, or 68.39% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 36,086,265, which is approximately 10.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,072,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $770.13 million in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 28,583,304 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 29,672,740 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 301,346,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,603,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,266,903 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,794,926 shares during the same period.