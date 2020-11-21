Northcoast lifts Copart Inc. [CPRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] closed the trading session at $113.83 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.05, while the highest price level was $117.25. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Copart Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

For the three months ended October 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $592.9 million, $296.8 million, and $200.3 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $38.5 million, or 6.9%; an increase in gross profit of $41.9 million, or 16.4%; and a decrease in net income of $17.9 million, or 8.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.83 compared to $0.91 last year, a decrease of 8.8%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.17 percent and weekly performance of -2.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 2009863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $117.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $84, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 82.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Copart Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, CPRT shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.87, while it was recorded at 115.95 for the last single week of trading, and 92.31 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Copart Inc. [CPRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,715 million, or 81.80% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,600,984, which is approximately -2.567% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,887,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.0 billion in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 15,965,705 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 14,895,331 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 159,908,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,769,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,936,494 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,139,006 shares during the same period.