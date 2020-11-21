Saturday, November 21, 2020
type here...
Finance

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.11. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Third quarter 2020 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 65.9 percent worldwide, 65.4 percent in North America and 67.4 percent outside North America , compared to the 2019 third quarter; .

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2027898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marriott International Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $37.75 billion, with 325.90 million shares outstanding and 270.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2027898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $108.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $83 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $125, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 173.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 27.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.27, while it was recorded at 121.60 for the last single week of trading, and 96.41 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.71 and a Gross Margin at +14.19. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,700.14. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,542.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $7,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to -11.93%.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $23,096 million, or 60.60% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,247,209, which is approximately -2.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,242,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.94 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 11,545,359 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 13,024,206 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 166,132,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,702,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,998,639 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,923,651 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of Cigna Corporation [CI] reaches 74.12B – now what?
Next articleAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] reaches 10.19B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. traded at a low on 11/19/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.70....
Read more
Finance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

Brandon Evans - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.07 at the close of the session,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Cigna Corporation [CI] reaches 74.12B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cigna Corporation slipped around -6.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $204.74 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more

Popular Category