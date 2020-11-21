Market Analysts see DTE Energy Company [DTE] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] loss -0.41% or -0.54 points to close at $129.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2107518 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Elliott Management Supportive of DTE Energy’s Intent to Spin-Off Midstream Business.

Spin-Off of Midstream Business Will Drive Significant Value.

Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”), which manages funds that collectively own a significant interest in DTE Energy Co. (“DTE” or the “Company”), today released a statement supporting DTE’s decision to pursue a spin-off of the DTE Midstream business from DTE Energy. Elliott Senior Portfolio Manager Jeff Rosenbaum also commended CEO Gerardo “Jerry” Norcia on the Company’s commitment to unlocking value:.

It opened the trading session at $130.50, the shares rose to $131.06 and dropped to $128.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DTE points out that the company has recorded 26.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, DTE reached to a volume of 2107518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DTE Energy Company [DTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $136.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DTE shares from 126 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DTE stock

DTE Energy Company [DTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, DTE shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.14, while it was recorded at 131.72 for the last single week of trading, and 112.22 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] managed to generate an average of $109,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DTE Energy Company posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 6.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DTE Energy Company [DTE]

There are presently around $18,383 million, or 74.20% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 22,082,595, which is approximately 0.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,897,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in DTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly -1.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 8,825,692 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 10,712,668 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 122,238,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,777,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,923 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 892,569 shares during the same period.