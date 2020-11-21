Interface Inc. [TILE] is -50.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Interface Inc. [NASDAQ: TILE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.60%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – TILE.

Over the last 12 months, TILE stock dropped by -49.51%. The one-year Interface Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.11. The average equity rating for TILE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $458.99 million, with 58.59 million shares outstanding and 57.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.16K shares, TILE stock reached a trading volume of 2016170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Interface Inc. [TILE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TILE shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TILE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Interface Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Interface Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interface Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TILE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TILE Stock Performance Analysis:

Interface Inc. [TILE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, TILE shares gained by 26.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Interface Inc. [TILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interface Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interface Inc. [TILE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.03. Interface Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.90.

Return on Total Capital for TILE is now 14.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interface Inc. [TILE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.04. Additionally, TILE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interface Inc. [TILE] managed to generate an average of $19,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Interface Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TILE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interface Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TILE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interface Inc. go to 33.10%.

Interface Inc. [TILE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $430 million, or 94.50% of TILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TILE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,372,594, which is approximately -4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,555,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.95 million in TILE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $33.03 million in TILE stock with ownership of nearly 33.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interface Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Interface Inc. [NASDAQ:TILE] by around 6,825,404 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,435,017 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,729,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,990,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TILE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,968,675 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,993 shares during the same period.