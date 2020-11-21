For Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on November 17, 2020 that National Association for Business Resources Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) has been named to the National Association for Business Resources’ 2020 list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. Horizon is one of 151 winning organizations from across the United States out of 1,100 nominations. This year’s award focuses on companies that have been able to pivot their workforces through COVID-19, along with being a leader on racial equity issues.

“We’re proud to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, especially during this challenging year,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, our culture is centered around both adaptability and giving voice to important issues. Throughout the past several months, we have been able to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our employees, putting in place initiatives that address vital needs, like childcare, wellness and inclusion programs, which in turn allow our teams to do what they do best – help patients.”.

A sum of 2101280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.13M shares. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares reached a high of $71.75 and dropped to a low of $70.16 until finishing in the latest session at $71.09.

The one-year HZNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.38. The average equity rating for HZNP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $100.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 80.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

HZNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.12, while it was recorded at 71.17 for the last single week of trading, and 55.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +72.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.08.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $477,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

HZNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 30.10%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,062 million, or 83.60% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,252,850, which is approximately 8.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,380,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.31 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 2.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 33,603,761 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 22,269,206 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 141,935,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,808,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,096,927 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,144 shares during the same period.