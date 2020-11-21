DA Davidson slashes price target on Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] – find out why.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] loss -1.41% or -0.55 points to close at $38.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1992258 shares. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference.

Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:40 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

It opened the trading session at $38.35, the shares rose to $38.70 and dropped to $37.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZION points out that the company has recorded 27.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 1992258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $36.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZION stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ZION shares from 39 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.32, while it was recorded at 38.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.06. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $80,094 per employee.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZION.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $5,313 million, or 89.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,812,062, which is approximately -4.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,546,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.65 million in ZION stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $392.6 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 7,539,154 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 13,070,085 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 117,782,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,391,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,132,971 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,258 shares during the same period.