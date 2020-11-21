Chubb Limited [CB] Revenue clocked in at $34.89 billion, down -5.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] closed the trading session at $147.37 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.93, while the highest price level was $148.77. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Share Repurchase Program.

The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.78 per share, payable on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company’s transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2020 proxy statement. This will be the third installment as approved by the company’s shareholders on May 20, 2020.

The Board also announced authorization of a new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion through December 31, 2021. The company’s existing share repurchase authorization will remain effective through December 31, 2020 and, while effective, would be used before the share repurchase program authorized today. The timing and volume of any share repurchases under this authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and pursuant to the company’s capital management strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CB reached to a volume of 2123199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $149.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $120 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $123 to $132, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93.

CB stock trade performance evaluation

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.84, while it was recorded at 149.46 for the last single week of trading, and 125.47 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chubb Limited [CB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chubb Limited posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 5.65%.