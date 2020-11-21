American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.07 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that AAM Supplies EcoTrac Disconnecting AWD for the New 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

Safety and fuel-efficient system is featured on the new minivan.

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) is supplying its award-winning EcoTrac® Disconnecting All-Wheel-Drive for Chrysler’s new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with AWD. AAM’s system seamlessly provides AWD safety and performance only when the vehicle senses it is needed including during cold temperatures, windshield wiper use, front wheel slip, heavy accelerations, electronic stability control activation, abrupt steering and rough road conditions.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is now -25.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.21 and lowest of $8.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.26, which means current price is +222.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 2013048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AXL stock. On January 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXL shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AXL stock performed recently?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, AXL shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. go to -9.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

There are presently around $844 million, or 93.50% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,520,662, which is approximately -3.231% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,174,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.25 million in AXL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $65.76 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly -12.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 11,239,520 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 13,411,638 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 79,918,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,569,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,016,019 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,311,724 shares during the same period.