Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $375

Zebra Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ZBRA] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 6.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $358.39. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Zebra Global Shopper Study: Pandemic Accelerates Technology Spending Plans for Six-in-10 Surveyed Retailers.

More than 80 percent of decision-makers view smart checkout, workforce software and prescriptive analytics as key emerging technologies by 2025.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today revealed the results of its 13th annual Global Shopper Study. This is the industry’s only market tracker that analyzes the attitudinal behavior of shoppers, retail associates and retail executives and examines the retail and technology trends impacting shoppers’ purchasing behavior both in-store and online.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1181445 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zebra Technologies Corporation stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for ZBRA stock reached $18.83 billion, with 53.30 million shares outstanding and 52.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 328.36K shares, ZBRA reached a trading volume of 1181445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBRA shares is $331.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Zebra Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $295 to $302, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZBRA stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZBRA shares from 250 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zebra Technologies Corporation is set at 12.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has ZBRA stock performed recently?

Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, ZBRA shares gained by 22.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.41, while it was recorded at 345.72 for the last single week of trading, and 253.43 for the last 200 days.

Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Total Capital for ZBRA is now 22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.45. Additionally, ZBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] managed to generate an average of $66,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Zebra Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zebra Technologies Corporation posted 3.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zebra Technologies Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]

There are presently around $16,607 million, or 92.70% of ZBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,967,590, which is approximately -3.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,987,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in ZBRA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $750.48 million in ZBRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zebra Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Zebra Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ZBRA] by around 2,954,939 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 3,905,124 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 39,477,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,337,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBRA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,540 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 188,071 shares during the same period.