X Financial [XYF] Revenue clocked in at $365.90 million, down -62.13% YTD: What’s Next?

X Financial [NYSE: XYF] loss -8.31% or -0.17 points to close at $1.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1531397 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that X Financial Announces ADS Ratio Change.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company” or “we”), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing six (6) Class A ordinary shares.

From the perspective of an ADS holder, the ADS ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-three reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to take place at the open of trading on November 19, 2020 (U.S. Eastern Time). On expected effective date, ADS holders of the Company will be required to surrender their old ADSs to the Company’s depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon as Depositary (the “Depositary”), for cancellation of every three (3) existing ADSs for one (1) new ADS. Only whole ADSs will be distributed. The Depositary will attempt to sell any fractional ADSs and distribute the cash proceeds to ADR holders.

It opened the trading session at $1.48, the shares rose to $2.04 and dropped to $1.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XYF points out that the company has recorded -22.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 144.34K shares, XYF reached to a volume of 1531397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for X Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X Financial is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

X Financial [XYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48. With this latest performance, XYF shares dropped by -28.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for X Financial [XYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0083, while it was recorded at 2.0873 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6246 for the last 200 days.

X Financial [XYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and X Financial [XYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.69. X Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for XYF is now 15.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, X Financial [XYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.46. Additionally, XYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, X Financial [XYF] managed to generate an average of $161,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

X Financial [XYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X Financial posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for X Financial go to 29.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at X Financial [XYF]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of XYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYF stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 315,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 106,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in XYF stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $0.2 million in XYF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in X Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in X Financial [NYSE:XYF] by around 63,993 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 25,657 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 665,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,271 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 18,972 shares during the same period.