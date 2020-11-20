William Blair lifts 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] closed the trading session at $7.09 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.08, while the highest price level was $7.31. The company report on November 17, 2020 that 3D Systems Receives FDA Clearance for Vantage® Ankle PSI – Expands VSP® Surgical Planning Applications in Partnership with Exactech.

Patient-specific guides require less procedural steps, reduce OR time for total ankle replacement surgeries.

Jointly developed end-to-end solution through collaboration with Exactech, which makes joint replacement implants, instruments, and technologies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.97 percent and weekly performance of -2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, DDD reached to a volume of 2223254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on DDD stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DDD shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.20. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.11.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$28,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $583 million, or 65.30% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,785,269, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,912,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.46 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $60.48 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 7,885,830 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,012,343 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 66,292,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,190,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,037 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,567 shares during the same period.