why The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.10

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a low on 11/19/20, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.80. The company report on November 19, 2020 that ECI Software Solutions to Be Acquired by Leonard Green & Partners; Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Retain Minority Stake.

ECI Software Solutions (“ECI”), a leader in cloud-based business management software solutions for small and medium sized companies, today announced that Leonard Green & Partners (“LGP”) will acquire a majority stake in the company from funds advised by Apax Partners and The Carlyle Group. Upon completion of the transaction, funds advised by Apax Partners, which acquired ECI in 2017, will retain a minority stake in ECI. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ECI is the premier provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) solutions, such as accounting, purchasing, warehousing and inventory management, to more than 22,000 customers globally. Under the Apax Funds’ and Carlyle’s ownership, ECI has experienced rapid growth both organically and through strategic M&A. Since 2017, ECI has made 15 acquisitions, helping it gain significant market share and scale internationally, with sizeable transactions in Europe and Australia consolidating its presence in those regions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1934588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $9.69 billion, with 351.57 million shares outstanding and 189.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 985.21K shares, CG reached a trading volume of 1934588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $32.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $3,232 million, or 35.90% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 24,529,738, which is approximately 0.978% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,794,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.47 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $350.76 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 8,496,922 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,603,194 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 101,159,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,260,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,826 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 999,533 shares during the same period.