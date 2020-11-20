why Bally’s Corporation [BALY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.67

Bally’s Corporation [NYSE: BALY] jumped around 6.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.01 at the close of the session, up 20.91%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Bally’s And Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce Transformational Long-Term Sports Betting And iGaming Strategic Partnership.

Transformational Strategic Partnership Combines National Leaders in Sports Broadcasting and Omni-Channel Gaming To Create Innovative Platform for Millions of Customers.

Bally’s To Gain Unrivaled Media and Marketing Access Across Sinclair’s Market-Leading Linear and Digital Properties.

Bally’s Corporation stock is now 44.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BALY Stock saw the intraday high of $38.99 and lowest of $33.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.29, which means current price is +412.60% above from all time high which was touched on 11/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 188.57K shares, BALY reached a trading volume of 1013426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bally’s Corporation [BALY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALY shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bally’s Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALY in the course of the last twelve months was 139.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has BALY stock performed recently?

Bally’s Corporation [BALY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.87. With this latest performance, BALY shares gained by 65.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.15 for Bally’s Corporation [BALY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 31.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Bally’s Corporation [BALY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bally’s Corporation [BALY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.99 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Bally’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Total Capital for BALY is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bally’s Corporation [BALY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.50. Additionally, BALY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 329.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bally’s Corporation [BALY] managed to generate an average of $11,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bally’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Bally’s Corporation [BALY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bally’s Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALY.

Insider trade positions for Bally’s Corporation [BALY]

There are presently around $973 million, or 90.40% of BALY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALY stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 11,745,913, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,752,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.86 million in BALY stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $62.62 million in BALY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bally’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Bally’s Corporation [NYSE:BALY] by around 1,833,691 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,300,056 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 22,146,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,280,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,983 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 297,899 shares during the same period.