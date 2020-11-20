why Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.25

Atkore International Group Inc. [NYSE: ATKR] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 10.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.15. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Atkore International Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Atkore International Group, Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70904.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1217499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atkore International Group Inc. stands at 5.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for ATKR stock reached $1.52 billion, with 47.21 million shares outstanding and 46.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 377.98K shares, ATKR reached a trading volume of 1217499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATKR shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Atkore International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Atkore International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ATKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atkore International Group Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATKR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ATKR stock performed recently?

Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.09. With this latest performance, ATKR shares gained by 49.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.56 for Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +24.23. Atkore International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Total Capital for ATKR is now 21.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 362.90. Additionally, ATKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR] managed to generate an average of $34,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Atkore International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atkore International Group Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atkore International Group Inc. go to 1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Atkore International Group Inc. [ATKR]

There are presently around $1,589 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,006,515, which is approximately -4.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,785,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.28 million in ATKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.44 million in ATKR stock with ownership of nearly -3.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atkore International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Atkore International Group Inc. [NYSE:ATKR] by around 3,040,459 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,158,555 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 40,337,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,536,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATKR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 487,385 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 630,741 shares during the same period.