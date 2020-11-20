why Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.58

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] closed the trading session at $49.27 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.245, while the highest price level was $50.30. The company report on November 6, 2020 that ADM to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will present at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, Nov. 19. Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano and Greg Morris, President, Ag Services and Oilseeds, will present at 8 a.m. Central Time.

ADM’s presentation will be webcast live at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.30 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 2331543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $54.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.46, while it was recorded at 49.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.69 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 105.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -8.80%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,647 million, or 80.70% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,105,951, which is approximately 17.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.83 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

312 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 25,174,577 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 25,481,895 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 388,705,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,361,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,576,580 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,037 shares during the same period.