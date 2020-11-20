Friday, November 20, 2020
Welltower Inc. [WELL] moved up 2.15: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 2.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.20. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Welltower Once Again Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fifth consecutive year.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (“DJSI”) are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI in terms of their sustainability performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2901504 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Welltower Inc. stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for WELL stock reached $26.38 billion, with 417.03 million shares outstanding and 416.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 2901504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $57.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 120.58.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 21.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.46, while it was recorded at 65.39 for the last single week of trading, and 55.79 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $25,120 million, or 92.80% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,545,322, which is approximately 11.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,424,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.84 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly -18.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 34,652,607 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 29,059,890 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 321,568,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,280,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,500 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,244,606 shares during the same period.

