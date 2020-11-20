Wells Fargo slashes price target on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] – find out why.

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $129.19 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that CORRECTING and REPLACING T-Mobile and UScellular Team Up to Further Protect Customers from Scams and Spam.

What’s the news: T-Mobile and UScellular deliver cross-network robocall protection with STIR/SHAKEN number verification. Now, calls between the two networks are authenticated to help fight number spoofing and further protect people from fraudsters.

Why it matters: Scams are the #1 complaint to the FCC. Today, scammers are preying on consumers’ growing financial and health fears during the coronavirus pandemic. Wireless companies must work together to verify calls across networks, so consumers know calls haven’t been spoofed.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock is now 64.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $130.23 and lowest of $127.1105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.33, which means current price is +103.45% above from all time high which was touched on 11/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 2386091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $147.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.96, while it was recorded at 128.58 for the last single week of trading, and 102.96 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $78,317 million, or 42.10% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,623, which is approximately -18.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 43,845,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.55 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

567 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 49,206,996 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 72,375,306 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 484,634,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,216,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,929,858 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 12,849,914 shares during the same period.