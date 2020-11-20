Wells Fargo slashes price target on Evergy Inc. [EVRG] – find out why.

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] loss -2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $53.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Evergy Issues Statement.

Evergy Committed to Doing What is in Best Interest of All Evergy Shareholders and Stakeholders.

Evergy’s Board Unanimously Believes the Sustainability Transformation Plan is Best Path Forward for Value Creation and Serving All Stakeholders’ Best Interests.

Evergy Inc. represents 227.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.88 billion with the latest information. EVRG stock price has been found in the range of $53.27 to $54.6225.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 3114890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $60.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for EVRG stock

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.89, while it was recorded at 56.00 for the last single week of trading, and 58.31 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $9,845 million, or 85.00% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,087,695, which is approximately -3.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,155,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.08 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $622.07 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 22,501,713 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 26,646,278 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 134,226,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,374,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,985 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,826,235 shares during the same period.