Wall Street Analyst Upgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] loss -0.70% or -0.6 points to close at $84.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2171602 shares. The company report on November 9, 2020 that VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme®.

Acquisition accelerates VF’s consumer minded, retail-centric, hyper-digital business model transformation; .

Acquisition follows long-standing relationship between Supreme® and VF, with the Supreme® brand a regular collaborator with VF’s Vans®, The North Face® and Timberland® brands; .

It opened the trading session at $84.25, the shares rose to $85.54 and dropped to $82.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded 52.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 2171602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $84.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $90, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.17 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.07, while it was recorded at 83.48 for the last single week of trading, and 65.32 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 10.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $29,429 million, or 80.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,414,098, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,459,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.05 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -3.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 15,303,322 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 13,432,813 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 317,652,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,388,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,166,668 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,110,239 shares during the same period.