Wall Street Analyst Upgrade International Paper Company [IP]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] loss -0.67% or -0.33 points to close at $49.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3469919 shares. The company report on November 17, 2020 that International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 4, 2021 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m., ET (9 a.m., CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2021:.

It opened the trading session at $49.14, the shares rose to $49.37 and dropped to $48.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IP points out that the company has recorded 50.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, IP reached to a volume of 3469919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $40 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $52, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.16, while it was recorded at 49.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.38 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 1.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $16,018 million, or 83.30% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,679,490, which is approximately -1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 36,843,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

346 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 25,862,174 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 22,154,770 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 277,345,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,362,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,454,617 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,215,704 shares during the same period.