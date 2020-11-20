Wall Street Analyst Initiated Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ: YGYI] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, down -14.03%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Youngevity International, Inc. Receives Notice of Nasdaq Delisting.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced that the Company received notice on November 18, 2020 from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) that it has determined to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) based upon the Company’s non-compliance with the filing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for failing to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. As a result of the Panel’s decision, Nasdaq will suspend trading in the Company’s securities effective at the open of business on Friday, November 20, 2020 and indicated that it intends to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), notifying the SEC of Nasdaq’s determination to remove the Company’s securities shares from listing on Nasdaq under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The formal delisting of the Company’s common shares from Nasdaq will become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. In connection with the suspension of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company expects that its common stock and Series D preferred stock will be eligible to trade on the OTC Markets system effective with the open of the markets on Friday, November 20, 2020. The Company expects that both its common stock and Series D preferred stock will trade under its current trading symbols YGYI and YGYIP on the OTC Markets.

Youngevity International Inc. stock is now -85.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YGYI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5462 and lowest of $0.459 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.46, which means current price is +11.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, YGYI reached a trading volume of 1158278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Youngevity International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youngevity International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

How has YGYI stock performed recently?

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, YGYI shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5868, while it was recorded at 0.5223 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1468 for the last 200 days.

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.50. Youngevity International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.35.

Return on Total Capital for YGYI is now -13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.31. Additionally, YGYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.

Earnings analysis for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Youngevity International Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YGYI.

Insider trade positions for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.87% of YGYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YGYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 403,771, which is approximately -20.307% of the company’s market cap and around 64.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in YGYI stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., currently with $37000.0 in YGYI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Youngevity International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ:YGYI] by around 110,736 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 324,135 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 588,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGYI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,398 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 166,896 shares during the same period.