Ventas Inc. [VTR] Stock trading around $48.62 per share: What’s Next?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained 0.85% or 0.41 points to close at $48.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3044674 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Ventas Takes Gold in Nareit’s 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) today took Gold at Nareit’s Annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards which were presented during the 2020 virtual REITworld Conference. The awards honor Nareit members who demonstrate a strong commitment and outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and the broader real estate industry.

“At Ventas, we have a longstanding practice of taking deliberate actions to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and are committed to driving lasting change in our company, the real estate industry and our communities,” said John Cobb, Ventas Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Company’s DEI efforts. “We are humbled to receive – and appreciate – this recognition of our efforts to date and we know we must do more. Advancing and achieving our DEI goals will make us a better, more effective and more sustainable company.”.

It opened the trading session at $48.00, the shares rose to $48.76 and dropped to $47.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded 44.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -264.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 3044674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $41.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.67.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.64, while it was recorded at 49.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.27 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $17,200 million, or 95.90% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,628,603, which is approximately 8.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,031,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.67 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 9.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

263 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 39,053,633 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 30,225,507 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 284,490,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,769,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,692 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,297,928 shares during the same period.