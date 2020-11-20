uniQure N.V. [QURE] Stock trading around $46.16 per share: What’s Next?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 7.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.16. The company report on November 19, 2020 that uniQure Announces Positive Top-Line Data from the HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B.

~ Phase III study in 54 patients met primary endpoint with mean Factor IX activity of 37% of normal at 26 weeks ~.

~ Patients achieved significant increases in Factor IX activity irrespective of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies, potentially supporting broad patient access ~.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1528587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of uniQure N.V. stands at 5.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.93%.

The market cap for QURE stock reached $2.02 billion, with 44.47 million shares outstanding and 39.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 391.33K shares, QURE reached a trading volume of 1528587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 330.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

uniQure N.V. [QURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, QURE shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.74, while it was recorded at 44.11 for the last single week of trading, and 48.52 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1663.78. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1705.82.

Return on Total Capital for QURE is now -39.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, QURE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] managed to generate an average of -$500,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings analysis for uniQure N.V. [QURE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, uniQure N.V. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QURE.

Insider trade positions for uniQure N.V. [QURE]

There are presently around $1,633 million, or 95.70% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,059,794, which is approximately 4.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,378,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.94 million in QURE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $98.17 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly 3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 5,675,806 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,094,007 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,599,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,369,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,672 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,186,411 shares during the same period.