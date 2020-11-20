UBS slashes price target on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] – find out why.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] closed the trading session at $3.80 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.68, while the highest price level was $3.81. The company report on January 17, 2020 that CSN Resources S.A. Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of its 2020 Notes.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announced today that its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 6.50% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2020 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 12644VAA6 / US12644VAA61 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN Nos. L21779AA8/USL21779AA88).

The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.14 percent and weekly performance of 7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 158.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SID reached to a volume of 1435568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $2.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 279.54. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $46,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to -3.28%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 2.20% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: CAPITAL GROWTH MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,400,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; CGM TRUST, holding 9,400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.72 million in SID stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.36 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 20,816,693 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,439,506 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,225,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,481,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,289,020 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 252,016 shares during the same period.