Twilio Inc. [TWLO] is 200.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $295.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Twilio Completes Acquisition of Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform.

Addition of Segment’s CDP to Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform Gives Businesses a Single View of the Customer Across Channels.

Enables Organizations to Create Personalized, Timely, and Impactful Customer Experiences to Deepen Relationships with Consumers.

Twilio Inc. represents 141.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.39 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $279.01 to $301.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3566598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $352.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $260, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 200 to 243.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 16.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.39.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.50, while it was recorded at 283.08 for the last single week of trading, and 201.91 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $37,122 million, or 84.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,345,102, which is approximately 3.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,661,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.73 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 12.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 13,815,398 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 9,763,984 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 101,985,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,565,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,360 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,616 shares during the same period.