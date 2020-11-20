Telsey Advisory Group lifts The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.64%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for up to $750.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”). The Offers are subject to the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 18, 2020, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”), and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels” as set forth in the table below under “Acceptance Priority Level”), and are made to each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”).

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers:.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 3.78%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.23. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.53 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 10995421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $64.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 61 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.31, while it was recorded at 61.14 for the last single week of trading, and 53.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 2.22%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,465 million, or 92.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 102,102,434, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 97,613,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 billion in TJX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.89 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 65,633,680 shares. Additionally, 719 investors decreased positions by around 70,597,695 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 943,443,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,674,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,450,993 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 5,260,508 shares during the same period.