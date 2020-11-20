TC Energy Corporation [TRP] Is Currently -2.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] closed the trading session at $41.83 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.81, while the highest price level was $43.48. The company report on November 17, 2020 that TC Energy and Natural Law Energy sign definitive agreement.

Provides opportunity to invest up to $1 billion in Keystone XL.

Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and Natural Law Energy (NLE) today announced they have signed a definitive agreement which allows NLE to make an equity investment of up to $1 billion in the Keystone XL pipeline project. The first phase of the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, with the transaction contingent on NLE securing financing. The agreement also contemplates NLE pursuing an interest in future Liquids projects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.53 percent and weekly performance of -1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, TRP reached to a volume of 2160784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TRP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, TRP shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.69, while it was recorded at 42.10 for the last single week of trading, and 45.33 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.63 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.93. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $566,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TC Energy Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 1.72%.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,656 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 84,847,168, which is approximately -2.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 33,004,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in TRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly -1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 39,859,190 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 61,908,109 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 535,487,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,254,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,255,538 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,382,303 shares during the same period.