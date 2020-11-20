STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] Stock trading around $32.00 per share: What’s Next?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $32.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 2.750% senior notes due 2030. The notes were priced at 99.558% of the principal amount and will mature on November 18, 2030. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on May 18 and November 18 of each year, beginning May 18, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its 2017 $100 million term credit agreement and its STORE Master Funding Series 2015-1 Class A-1 notes, to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

STORE Capital Corporation represents 262.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.12 billion with the latest information. STOR stock price has been found in the range of $31.07 to $32.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 1885101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for STOR stock

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 31.96 for the last single week of trading, and 25.02 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.09 and a Gross Margin at +64.98. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.61.

Return on Total Capital for STOR is now 2.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.72. Additionally, STOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] managed to generate an average of $2,933,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STORE Capital Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $7,396 million, or 89.80% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,787,987, which is approximately -1.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,310,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.94 million in STOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $781.28 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 20,547,438 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 22,197,684 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 188,377,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,123,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,076,460 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 983,914 shares during the same period.