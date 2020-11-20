Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Stock trading around $0.99 per share: What’s Next?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.52%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Staffing 360 Solutions Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff on November 12, 2020, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Capital Markets Listing rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “With this matter now resolved, and the previously announced recent successful restructuring of our senior debt, we continue our laser focus on driving growth and creating shareholder value.”.

Over the last 12 months, STAF stock rose by 31.93%. The average equity rating for STAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.09 million, with 8.78 million shares outstanding and 7.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, STAF stock reached a trading volume of 1094036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

STAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, STAF shares dropped by -23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8972, while it was recorded at 0.9615 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7330 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$18,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.01.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

STAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.80% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,128, which is approximately 56.388% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 77,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $41000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 274.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 96,710 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,951 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 212,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,649 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.