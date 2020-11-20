SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] moved up 4.82: Why It’s Important

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] closed the trading session at $244.05 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $233.39, while the highest price level was $246.33. The company report on November 3, 2020 that SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 156.65 percent and weekly performance of 7.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SEDG reached to a volume of 1064234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $231.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Under Perform rating on SEDG stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SEDG shares from 160 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 16.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEDG in the course of the last twelve months was 82.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

SEDG stock trade performance evaluation

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.43, while it was recorded at 231.99 for the last single week of trading, and 167.21 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 29.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $60,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted 1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,603 million, or 88.70% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,369,703, which is approximately 5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SWEDBANK, holding 3,106,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.09 million in SEDG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $684.23 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -26.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 6,662,278 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 7,776,488 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 29,008,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,447,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,625 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,234,823 shares during the same period.