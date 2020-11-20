Sogou Inc. [SOGO] is 94.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sogou Inc. [NYSE: SOGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Sogou Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) (“Sogou” or “the Company”), an innovator in search and a leader in China’s internet industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenues[1] were $216.7 million, a 31.2% decrease year-over-year. The decrease was primarily driven by uncertainties with respect to Sogou’s business policies among certain advertisers as a result of the previously-announced proposal by Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) to take Sogou private, as well as reduced traffic acquisition activity.

Over the last 12 months, SOGO stock rose by 76.49%. The one-year Sogou Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -49.66. The average equity rating for SOGO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.41 billion, with 383.07 million shares outstanding and 86.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SOGO stock reached a trading volume of 2263771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sogou Inc. [SOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOGO shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOGO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sogou Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sogou Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sogou Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

SOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sogou Inc. [SOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, SOGO shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Sogou Inc. [SOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sogou Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sogou Inc. [SOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +37.01. Sogou Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for SOGO is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sogou Inc. [SOGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, SOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sogou Inc. [SOGO] managed to generate an average of $32,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Sogou Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

SOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sogou Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sogou Inc. go to 13.66%.

Sogou Inc. [SOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246 million, or 16.20% of SOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOGO stocks are: TIG ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 4,918,693, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.54% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,249,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.79 million in SOGO stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS LLP, currently with $19.74 million in SOGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sogou Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Sogou Inc. [NYSE:SOGO] by around 18,857,514 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 12,984,903 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,066,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,775,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOGO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,768,559 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 11,252,445 shares during the same period.