Robert W. Baird lifts General Dynamics Corporation [GD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] plunged by -$3.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $153.203 during the day while it closed the day at $149.99. The company report on November 6, 2020 that General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $9.5 billion by U.S. Navy for Columbia-class submarines.

EB is prime contractor on design and production of new class of submarines, the nation’s top strategic defense priority.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that the U.S. Navy has awarded it a $9.474 billion contract modification option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class, as well as associated design and engineering support.

General Dynamics Corporation stock has also gained 1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GD stock has inclined by 0.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.24% and lost -14.95% year-on date.

The market cap for GD stock reached $42.00 billion, with 286.45 million shares outstanding and 270.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GD reached a trading volume of 1407116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Dynamics Corporation [GD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GD shares is $160.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for General Dynamics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $205 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for General Dynamics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on GD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Dynamics Corporation is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GD stock trade performance evaluation

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, GD shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for General Dynamics Corporation [GD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.01, while it was recorded at 151.81 for the last single week of trading, and 146.14 for the last 200 days.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Dynamics Corporation [GD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. General Dynamics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for GD is now 18.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.94. Additionally, GD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] managed to generate an average of $33,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.General Dynamics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Dynamics Corporation posted 3.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Dynamics Corporation go to 3.29%.