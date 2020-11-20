Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Is Currently -1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $30.37 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Surge in electronic payments–representing around 77 per cent of all transactions, reports Payments Canada.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.35 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $30.13 to $30.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 1907281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $42.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.08, while it was recorded at 31.74 for the last single week of trading, and 28.03 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.84. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $11,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 35.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $3,091 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,398,857, which is approximately 3.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,005,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.38 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $157.5 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -8.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 11,845,756 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 15,674,617 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 74,252,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,772,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,675,275 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,016,312 shares during the same period.