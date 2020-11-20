PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain 28.63% so far this year. What now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, PAGS stock rose by 19.53%. The one-year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.49. The average equity rating for PAGS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.37 billion, with 329.00 million shares outstanding and 179.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, PAGS stock reached a trading volume of 2346785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $45.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

PAGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 44.08 for the last single week of trading, and 33.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Fundamentals:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PAGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 4.35%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,370 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,986,805, which is approximately -4.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,397,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $896.27 million in PAGS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $680.33 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 14,141,462 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,561,791 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 163,794,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,497,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,604,649 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,905 shares during the same period.