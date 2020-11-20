Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] Stock trading around $2.47 per share: What’s Next?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.75%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Correction: Medigus Signs MOU to Enter Electric Vehicles and Electric Charging Market.

Medigus plans to form a joint venture with EMuze founders to develop and potentially commercialize EV-based micro-mobility vehicles for urban and logistics transportation.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative technology, today announced its intention to enter into the electric vehicle and electric charging markets. Medigus signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the founders of EMuze (a privately held company that designs and develops electric mobility micro vehicles), to invest in a joint venture, NewCo, for the commercialization of EV micro-mobility vehicles for individual urban use, “last mile” and cargo delivery.

Over the last 12 months, MDGS stock rose by 34.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.92 million, with 7.66 million shares outstanding and 3.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, MDGS stock reached a trading volume of 35128506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54.

MDGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.75. With this latest performance, MDGS shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medigus Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1537.73 and a Gross Margin at -66.67. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5193.41.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -50.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,525,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 28.60% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 189,071, which is approximately -47.872% of the company’s market cap and around 5.83% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 50,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MDGS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $67000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 80,283 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,498,974 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,295,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,283 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,438 shares during the same period.