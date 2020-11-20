Market cap of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] reaches 32.64M – now what?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] closed the trading session at $0.95 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $1.15. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Blue Hat Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Mobile.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company’s controlling subsidiary Xunpusen (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xunpusen”) has signed an agreement with China Mobile Communications Group Guangdong Co., Ltd. (“China Mobile”) for a series of Telecom value-added service and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) contracts.

The establishment of the business cooperation with China Mobile is an evidence of the Company’s marketing and promotion efforts in order to effectively manage customer relations, improve the quality of delivery services, and enhance customer loyalty. At the same time, value-added services based on the Internet Plus model, as a new source of customer data collection, have created favorable conditions for customer management. The cooperation with China Mobile will effectively expand the coverage of the Company’s customer base, further improve and enhance the Company’s business promotion capabilities and brand awareness.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.79 percent and weekly performance of 10.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.32K shares, BHAT reached to a volume of 10947028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

BHAT stock trade performance evaluation

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9095, while it was recorded at 0.8918 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0485 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.07.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 489,800, which is approximately 123.042% of the company’s market cap and around 67.29% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 153,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.12 million in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 552,445 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,630 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 277,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 852,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,595 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,040 shares during the same period.