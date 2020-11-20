Friday, November 20, 2020
Market cap of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] reaches 231.86M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.24 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, DHY reached a trading volume of 2371783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $23 million, or 24.46% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 3,178,800, which is approximately 178.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,469,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 million in DHY stocks shares; and ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.37 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 2,907,934 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,958,064 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,474,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,340,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 458,775 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,191 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBorgWarner Inc. [BWA] is -11.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleFidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] moved down -1.36: Why It’s Important

